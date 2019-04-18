CONTACT: KENDRA HATCHER KING; 678-361-7220

ZETA PHI BETA SORORITY, INCORPORATED HOSTS 2016 GRAND BOULE’

INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE IN ORLANDO

Women’s Service Organization Will Hold Blood Drive with OneBlood

In Remembrance of Orlando Shooting Victims and Survivors

Orlando, Fla. — July, 5, 2016 – Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, a 96-year old women’s service organization, will hold its 2016 Grand Boule’: “The Zeta Way – Be Inspired. Get Engaged. Stay Connected” at the Hilton Orlando from July 6-10, 2016. An open invitation is extended to the Orlando service community to attend the opening public program on Wednesday, July 6 at 8 p.m. and a special Z-HOPE (Zetas Helping Other People Excel) blood drive on Thursday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Hilton Orlando parking lot.

“On behalf of the 120,000 members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Orlando community and our local members who were impacted by the senseless loss of life and injuries that occurred at Pulse nightclub. We would be remiss if we did not make it a priority to support the Orlando community during this time of healing,” said Dr. Mary Breaux Wright, Zeta International President.

In addition to the blood drive, Zeta clergy members who authored the book, Faith of our Founders: 100 Daily Devotionals, will hold a private circle of prayer and remembrance service for Boule’ attendees. Other events for Boule’ attendees include the Inaugural 2016 Blue and White International Golf Tournament, the Zeta and Sigma Enchantment Ball, an Inspirational Breakfast with CeCe Winans, and Zeta Day at Disney.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, was founded in 1920 by five co-ed students at Howard University who envisioned a sorority that would promote the highest standards of scholarship achievement and Finer Womanhood. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, has a diverse membership of more than 120, 000 college-educated women with more than 800 chapters in North America, Europe, Asia the Caribbean, Africa, and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.zphib1920.org.

