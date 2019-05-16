

Grammy Award-Winning R&B Group to Perform at Georgia Theme Park VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. welcomes legendary R&B group Boyz II Men on Saturday, May 18 as the next performance in the 2019 All-Star Concert Series.

“When anyone mentions Boyz II Men, you can immediately hear the melodies and harmonies in your head,” said Jennie Boyer, entertainment director. “We are thrilled to bring this iconic group to Wild Adventures and give our guests the opportunity to see and hear Boyz II Men live in concert.”Boyz II Men holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time with an astounding 60 million albums sold. Among their many recognitions, Boyz II Men has won four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making them one of the most iconic R&B groups in music history. They are most widely known for their hits: “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day” and “Motownphilly.” With their recent album earning two Grammy nominations, the group continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations. Boyz II Men will take the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Wild Adventures’ All-Star Amphitheater. The show and every performance and event in the 2019 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup is included with park admission or a season pass.During Memorial Day Weekend, Wild Adventures will welcome the Big Top Circus featuring the Amazing Anastasinis for three performances daily on May 25 and 26.For more information, including park operating days and hours, visit WildAdventures.com.Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as the Fifth Most Affordable Theme Park in America in the Theme Park Price Index published by HomeToGo.# # #Legendary R&B group Boyz II Men will perform at Wild Adventures Theme Park on Saturday, May 18.The Big Top Circus featuring the Amazing Anastasinis will display feats of wonder during Memorial Day Weekend, May 25 and 26.

