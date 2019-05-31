Accolrding to MSN, Bill Cosby has dropped his defamation lawsuits against seven accusers in order, his lawyer said, to “focus on other things.” All seven lawsuits were settled out of court last month by Cosby’s insurer for an undisclosed sum. Cosby originally objected to the settlement, but recently decided in the end to step away from the litigation.

The 81-year-old comedy legend is currently serving a 3-10 year prison sentence after having been found guilty in Pennsylvania of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.