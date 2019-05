The City of Orlando is hiring lifeguards You must take a swim test prior to attending a lifeguard class. Materials needed for the class: swimsuit, towel, goggles, a change of clothes, paper, pencil and a sweater if you get cold easily. Participants may not separate the course and must attend in two concurrent weekends. There are a total of 4 classes over 2 consecutive weekends. Class space is limited. To learn more or apply, click here