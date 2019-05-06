If the Democratic presidential primary were to be held today or tomorrow, former Vice President Joe Biden would win the contest hands-down. A recent Hill-HarrisX poll shows Biden winning 46 percent of the vote in this overly crowded field, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), in a distant second place with an almost dismal 14 percent.



Former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg rounded out the top three with 8 percent of the vote.

In order, the remaining vote getters are Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) (7%),

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif) (6%), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) (3%) and with 3 percent each.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), former HUD secretary Julian Castro, former Rep. John Delaney(D-Md.), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) received between 1 and 2 percent.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), entrepreneur Andrew Yang, author Marianne Williamson, Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Washington), Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), former Gov. John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), and Wayne Messam, the mayor of Miramar, Florida, received between 0 and 1 percent of poll votes.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-Alaska) received no votes.

Biden has been polling extremely well since he declared his intent to seek the nomination. The poll was taken Friday and Saturday. Four hundred forty registered Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents were polled.

For more raw data, an embedded spreadsheet of the poll results can be found here.