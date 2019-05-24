IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2019CP000284PR
IN RE: ESTATE OF BERTHA A. VORSE, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of Bertha A Vorse, deceased, whose date of death was April 9, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be sewed must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is May 24, 2019.
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Stacy A. McCland
Florida Bar No. 60570
Harris and McCland, PLLC
136 Rachel Lin Lane
Saint Cloud, FL 34771
Person Representative:
Charlene Vorse
4705 Jay Drive
Saint Cloud, FL 347728434
Pub 5/24,31, 2019