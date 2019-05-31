IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2019-CP1293
IN RE: ESTATE OF NORMAN EDWARD ROBERTS, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(summary administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of Norman Edward Roberts, deceased, File Number 2019-CP1293, by the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Florida; that the decedent’s date of death was November 4, 2017; that the total value of the estate is $6,587.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
NAME: Robert F. Read, Trustee of The Norman E. Roberts and Elizabeth E. Roberts Revocable Living Trust dtd December 6, 1997
ADDRESS: 2555 Turk Hill Rd Victor, NY 14564
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is May 31, 2019.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
David R. McCallister
E-mail Addresses: davidmccallister@hotmail.com
Florida Bar No. 724637
PO Box 7343, Wesley Chapel, Florida 33543
13742 17th St
Dade City, Florida 33525
Person Giving Notice:
Robert F. Read
2555 Turk Hill Rd
Victor, NY 14564
Pub 5/31,6/7