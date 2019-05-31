IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 2019-CP1293

IN RE: ESTATE OF NORMAN EDWARD ROBERTS, Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(summary administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of Norman Edward Roberts, deceased, File Number 2019-CP1293, by the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Florida; that the decedent’s date of death was November 4, 2017; that the total value of the estate is $6,587.00 and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

NAME: Robert F. Read, Trustee of The Norman E. Roberts and Elizabeth E. Roberts Revocable Living Trust dtd December 6, 1997

ADDRESS: 2555 Turk Hill Rd Victor, NY 14564

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is May 31, 2019.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice:

David R. McCallister

E-mail Addresses: davidmccallister@hotmail.com

Florida Bar No. 724637

PO Box 7343, Wesley Chapel, Florida 33543

13742 17th St

Dade City, Florida 33525

Person Giving Notice:

Robert F. Read

2555 Turk Hill Rd

Victor, NY 14564

Pub 5/31,6/7