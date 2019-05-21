Orlando Sailor, Elijah Burgett, is deployed with USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the Middle East region in response to indications of heightened Iranian readiness to conduct offensive operations against U.S. forces and our interests.

The Department of Defense continues to closely monitor the activities of the Iranian regime, their military and proxies. Due to operational security, DoD will not discuss timelines or location of forces.

According to the Department of Defense news release, “The United States does not seek conflict with Iran, but we are postured and ready to defend U.S. forces and interests in the region.”