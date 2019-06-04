Today, Change Research introduced 2020 Change, a series of individual polls and deep data reports offering candidates and causes maximum flexibility in accessing the data that will be most impactful for their missions.

Candidates and causes up and down the ballot can receive insights from a single poll, a series of polls from a specific state, or choose a combination that provides the most actionable data on large samples of Democratic primary voters across demographic groups and areas of the United States.

Change’s polling of the 2020 field has been featured in national outlets like MSNBC and POLITICO and major regional outlets like The Post and Courier and Iowa Starting Line in 2019.

You can read more about 2020 Change here.