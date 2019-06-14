NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF TOOMBS COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

CIVIL ACTION NO. 19CV239

ELIZABETH MUNOZ, Plaintiff,

vs.

PABLO MUNOZ RIVERA, Defendant.

You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking divorce was filed against you in said Court on May 10, 2019, and that by reason of an Order for Service by Publication dated the 24th day of April, 2019, you are hereby commanded and required to file with Clerk of said Court and to serve upon plaintiff’s attorney, Courtney Joiner Anderson, P. 0. Box 1488, Lyons, GA 30436, an answer to the complaint in writing within sixty (60) days of May 10, 2019.

Witnessed the Honorable Kathy S. Palmer, Judge of this Superior Court.

May 10, 2019

by: Gertrude W. Dickerson,

Deputy Clerk

Toombs Superior Court

Pub 6/14,21,28 and 7/5,2019