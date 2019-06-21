IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File No. 20 19-CP-247-PR

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JO ANN ZUMBAUGH,

Deceased.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Jo Ann Zumbaugh, deceased, whose date of death was February 11, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Osceola County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHSAFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH TN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 21, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Stacy A. McCland

Florida Bar No. 60570

Harris and McCland, P U C

136 Rachel Lin Lane

Saint Cloud, FL 34771

Personal Representative:

Robyn Woodard

2721 Settlers Trail

Saint Cloud, FL 34772