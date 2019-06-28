Notice to Creditors

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

File NO. 2018 CP 760PR

IN RE: ESTATE OF

Nelda Virginia Tarcai, Deceased.

The administration of the estate of Nelda Virginia Tarcai, deceased, whose date of death was August 26th, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for OSCEOLA County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom

a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is June 28, 2019.

Harris and McCland, PLLC

Attorneys for Personal Representative

136 Rachel Lin Lane

Saint Cloud, FL 34771

Telephone: (407) 452-9686

Florida Bar No. 60570

Email Addresses:

stacy@harrisandmccland.com

jim@harrisandmccland.com

Personal Representative

Steven Stonebraker

P.O. Address: 1660 Neptune Road

Kissimmee, FL 34744

Pub. 6/28, 7/5, 2019