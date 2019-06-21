IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 2019-CP-001534-O

IN RE: ESTATE OF PAUL P. TUCKER, Deceased

The administration of the estate of Paul P. Tucker, deceased, File Number 2019-CP-001534-O, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The name and address of the personal representative, who is an attorney, is set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the decedent’s estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is June 21, 2019

Personal Representative:

/s/ Mary Alice Puritz

MARY ALICE PURITZ

Florida Bar No. 0007986

1328 N. Duval St.

Tallahassee, FL 32303

(850) 445-5813