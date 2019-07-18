July 19, 2019 – The Association to Preserve Eatonville Community is proud to announce the new home for its headquarters and for the Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts (The Hurston) at 344 East Kennedy Boulevard, in historic Eatonville, Florida. The Hurston and P.E.C.’s administrative offices will relocate to this building beginning July 31. An Open House will be held on Saturday, September 28 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

N. Y. Nathiri, Executive Director of the Association to Preserve Eatonville Community (PEC)

“We’re excited about our new location and gratified that so many in Eatonville and beyond have expressed their care for our organization during this transition,” said N. Y. Nathiri, Executive Director of the P.E.C. “Having negotiated a long-term lease, our organization is now in a position to plan strategically for the quality of facilities necessary to develop our vision.”

P.E.C. has hired Richard T. Reep as the Design Architect to design the Museum and P.E.C.’s offices. Reep’s experience includes the design of award-winning museums and cultural institutions worldwide. He is aligned with the mission and vision of P.E.C. for this space. Reep has practiced architecture for over 20 years in Florida and has designed some of the region’s most memorable places. The Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community, Inc. (P.E.C.) is a non-profit/taxexempt historic preservation organization whose mission is to enhance the resources of Eatonville, Florida, “the oldest incorporated African American municipality in the United States” and the hometown of writer, folklorist, and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston; to educate the public about Eatonville’s historic and cultural significance; and to use the community’s heritage and cultural vibrancy for its economic development.



For more information, please contact N. Y. Nathiri at 407-782-7097 or via email at ny@preserveeatonville.org