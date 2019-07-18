City of Orlando – shown here with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, James is one of the many success stories from the City of Orlando’s partnership with Goodwill Industries of Central Florida’s GoodSource Staffing Services.

With help from the partnership James landed a job with our Streets & Stormwater Division and was able to go from being homeless and living in his car to having his own home. Thanks to this effort James is now thriving personally and professionally.

For every person like James helped by the partnership an entire family benefits. Great news!