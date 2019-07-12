IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR

ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA

No: 2019-DR-005641-O

Division 38

DERRYCK GILES,

Petitioner

and

GLOIDETTE GILES,

Respondent

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PUBLICATION

TO: GLOIDETTE GILES

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage, including claims for dissolution of marriage, parental responsibility, parenting plan/parental timesharing, ayment of debts, division of real and personal property, and for payments of support, has been filed against you. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action on BENJAMIN CARPENTER, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 222 S. VERNON AVE., KISSIMMEE, FL 34741, on or before August 22, 2019, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, either before service on Petitioner’s attorney or immediately thereafter: otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated this 5th day of July, 2019

TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL

Clerk of the Circuit Court

By: Yamina Azizi, Deputy Clerk

1st publication date: July 12, 2019