IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA
No: 2019-DR-005641-O
Division 38
DERRYCK GILES,
Petitioner
and
GLOIDETTE GILES,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PUBLICATION
TO: GLOIDETTE GILES
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage, including claims for dissolution of marriage, parental responsibility, parenting plan/parental timesharing, ayment of debts, division of real and personal property, and for payments of support, has been filed against you. You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action on BENJAMIN CARPENTER, Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 222 S. VERNON AVE., KISSIMMEE, FL 34741, on or before August 22, 2019, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, either before service on Petitioner’s attorney or immediately thereafter: otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated this 5th day of July, 2019
TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By: Yamina Azizi, Deputy Clerk
1st publication date: July 12, 2019