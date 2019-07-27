New Episodes of the Daytime Talk Show Air Weekdays at 12 p.m. ET on TV One
|“SISTER CIRCLE LIVE,” the live, daily talk show from TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) andTV One, is hosted by a panel of four female hosts – Quad Webb-Lunceford (Married To Medicine), Syleena Johnson (R&B Divas), TV host, sports reporter and radio show host Rashan Ali and Trina Braxton (Braxton Family Values) – and airs weekdays from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET on TV One. The daytime talk show is a part of TV One’s daytime programming block and also airs in 12 TEGNA markets. “Sister Circle” is produced out of TEGNA’s WATL in Atlanta and reaches 60 percent of U.S. television households.
|UPCOMING GUESTS
Monday 7/29/2019: Gospel Singer JJ Hairston and wife Trina Hairston Delicious Recipes From Chef Kelli Ferrell
Tuesday 7/30/2019: Comedian/Actress Sherri Shepherd
Wednesday 7/31/2019: Singer/Songwriter Angie Stone
Financial Expert Patrice Washington
Best Back-To-School Apps With Tech Expert Titania Jordan
Thursday 8/1/2019: Financial Expert Ashton Henry
Singer Johntá Austin
Summer Movie Reviews with Journalist Xilla Valentine
Friday 8/2/2019: Celebrity Chief Financial Officer Ingrid Woolfolk
Fitness Guru Dashaun Johnson
*Guests are subject to change*