“SISTER CIRCLE LIVE,” the live, daily talk show from TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) andTV One, is hosted by a panel of four female hosts – Quad Webb-Lunceford (Married To Medicine), Syleena Johnson (R&B Divas), TV host, sports reporter and radio show host Rashan Ali and Trina Braxton (Braxton Family Values) – and airs weekdays from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET on TV One. The daytime talk show is a part of TV One’s daytime programming block and also airs in 12 TEGNA markets. “Sister Circle” is produced out of TEGNA’s WATL in Atlanta and reaches 60 percent of U.S. television households.