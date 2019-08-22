

The Pensacola News Journal has reported that an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested last month and accused of “urinating into the mouth of a young girl multiple times over the span of nearly two years.”

Jerome Zaid, 33, was arrested July 26 and charged with one count of battery of a child and one count of sexual battery of a child under 12 years of age. No mug shot of Zaid is available because he is a law enforcement officer.

Zaid allegedly urinated into the mouth of girl, who is now 5 years old, from October 2017, when she was three, through July 2019.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

In a news release distributed July 29, FDLE said agents believe Zaid had frequent contact with at least two children under the age of 6. He is alleged to have victimized both of them.

Investigators believe there may be other victims. Persons with any information about Zaid are asked to call the Pensacola Regional Operations Center at 850-595-2100.

ECSO is in the process of terminating Zaid’s employment.

According to Zaid’s arrest report, the 5-year-old girl told investigators that when she was left alone with Zaid, he would place his private part into her mouth and urinate. Zaid would then tell her to brush her teeth, she relayed.

The girl told investigators the last time an incident had occurred was when she had been left alone with Zaid earlier this month on July 17.

Witnesses have independently corroborated the girl’s being in Zaid’s care on the occasions she said she described being violated.

Zaid was being held on no bond.