NOTICE
is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names
Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an
application for registration of a fictitious name will be filed in the
office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business
under the fictitious name of Dundee Superstar, with its principal
office or place of business at 201 Dundee Rd, Dundee FL, 33838, in Polk
County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of
all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Tilak K Patel,
201 Dundee Rd, Dundee FL 33838, who, being (an) owner(s) in the above
fictitious name, certif(y)ies that the information contained herein is
true and accurate.
