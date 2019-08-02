Notice is hereby given to health and human services 501(c)3 nonprofit agencies located in Orange County and offering services, for at least one (1) year, that the Orange County Citizens’ Commission for Children’s Citizens’ Review Panel (CRP) is accepting Request for Proposals (RFP) for fiscal years 2019 – 2020 and 2020 – 2021 as indicated for each RFP for services for children, youth, and families in Orange County.

Funding is contingent upon the availability of funds and is for at least one year. Agencies may request detailed information about the funding process by visiting www.orangecountyfl.net/crp beginning Friday, August 9, 2019. For more information, contact the CRP Team at 407-836-7610 or info-crp@ocfl.net.