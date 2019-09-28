



For $45.00, we publish your Notice of Intent to Register a Fictitious Name and provide you with an Affidavit of Publication proving that you advertised it as required by law. You do NOT need to file the Affidavit. When you file the paperwork to register your fictitious name with the state you will certify under penalty of perjury that you have taken this step.

We publish on Fridays. Our deadline is Wednesday close of business. Notices received after Wednesday will be published the following Friday.

Please fill out the remainder of this form and click “Submit.” You will be redirected to the Paypal website for payment. Scroll down on that landing page to pay by credit or debit card without creating a Paypal account. NOTE: We are experiencing intermittent problems with scripts on this page. They are being investigated. If form does not load, click here.

Still having trouble?

Email Rianne (legals@orlandoadvocate.com)