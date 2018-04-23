3 Reasons Your Retirement Is One Big Math Problem

Retirees concerned about running out of money often fret about how inflation can ruin their plans.

While that’s understandable, it’s also possible that their worries are misdirected.

“The No. 1 disaster that hurts people in retirement is not inflation,” says Brian Decker, a financial planner and founder of Decker Retirement Planning Inc. (www.Deckerretirementplanning.com).

“Instead, it is stock market crashes. In fact, a stock market crash can be so devastating that it can take you right out of retirement and put you in a situation where you have to go back to work.”

Put simply, it’s a matter of math and he says that math sometimes can be problematic for retirees for a few reasons:

Percentages work against you. If the market takes a 50 percent tumble, the climb to just get back to break even is steep. “A 50 percent recovery would not do the trick,” Decker says. “You would need a 100 percent increase to get to where you were before the crash.” Think of it this way. If you have a $100,000 investment that loses 50 percent, that drops you to $50,000. A 50 percent recovery would just give you $75,000. And when you’re retirement age, you don’t have a lot of time to recover.

There are approaches retirees can take with their money other than planning to hang tight in the market with a “buy and hold” strategy, Decker says.

“For one thing, you want to have cash available that you can get to in case of an emergency or unexpected expense,” he says. “You also want some accounts where there is little to no risk to your principal.

“Finally, depending on how the math works out, you may or may not need to put a percentage of your money in investments that carry some risk. At our firm, for example, we use a strategy that takes advantage of market risk in both bull and bear markets. But it’s going to behoove anyone in or near retirement to sit down with your financial professional and work the math for your situation.”