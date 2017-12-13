AFSCME Florida Statement on Gov. Scott’s Executive Order

Tallahassee, FL — Today, Gov. Rick Scott issued an executive order regarding policies and training in connection with sexual harassment in the workplace. AFSCME Florida Executive Director Andy Madtes released a statement in support of the governor’s order, saying:
“AFSCME members strongly support the Governor’s executive order regarding sexual harassment. We are hopeful it will give future victims the ability to come forward without fear or intimidation for themselves or their careers.”
