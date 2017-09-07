Air Canada Operating 24 Extra Flights for Customers Impacted by Hurricane Irma

With these additional flights and larger aircraft, Air Canada will have flown over 6,000 seats northbound in addition to its regular schedule over the three-day period from Tuesday September 5 to Thursday September 7th.

In addition, Air Canada has implemented a goodwill policy for customers whose itinerary includes a flight impacted by the path of the hurricane.

If your travel is affected, you may contact Air Canada Reservations to change your flight to another date free of charge. If you purchased your ticket with Air Canada Vacations, please contact them directly. Details and a list of airports impacted are available on aircanada.com: https://www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/book/travel-news-and-updates.html#/20170904

Air Canada is reviewing capacity requirements and working with Air Canada Vacations to ensure we have sufficient capacity to bring our customers home safely

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate further changes as necessary.

Air Canada is Canada’s largest domestic and international airline serving more than 200 airports on six continents. Canada’s flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2016 served close to 45 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 64 airports in Canada, 57 in the United States and 95 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world’s most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,300 airports in 191 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2017 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: www.aircanada.com, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.