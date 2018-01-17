Altamonte Springs man arrested on 10 counts child pornography

ORLANDO, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Orlando Cyber Crime Task Force today arrested Timothy Young, 38, of 133 Oyster Bay Circle, Apt. 360, Altamonte Springs, on 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

After receiving a tip, FDLE agents launched an investigation and found that Young had downloaded images depicting child pornography. During the execution of a search warrant, agents conducted a forensic preview of digital devices and found at least 10 files of children who appeared to be under the age of 10 in sexual images.

Young was taken to the Seminole County Jail on a $350,000 bond. He will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 18th Judicial Circuit.