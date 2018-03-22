Austin Bombing Suspect Blows Self Up

As SWAT moved in, unemployed 23-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt, of Pflugerville, Texas, detonated a bomb, killing himself instantly on the side of a highway, as reported by local media.

Conditt was the prime suspect in the three-week bombing spree in Texas that killed two people and injured five others.

Police tracked him to a hotel north of Austin, TX, and were following his vehicle when it appears he spotted them, pulled his car over to the side of the road and detonated a bomb.

Governor Greg Abbott told Fox News on Wednesday that police had identified Conditt as the likely perpetrator a couple of days before SWAT moved in on him.

“We’ve known for a couple of days who the suspect likely was,” Abbott said, adding that the Conditt is believed to have been living with two roommates, who are not currently considered suspects.

Conditt is not a military veteran.