Bad Lettuce: Romaine infected with E.coli

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is asking consumers to throw away any romaine lettuce they may have at home and to not buy any romaine anywhere in the country . At least 31 people have been hospitalized with E.coli bacterial infections traced to romaine lettuce, including five who developed a type of potentially life-threatening kidney failure known as hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Florida has had no reported cases. No deaths have been reported anywhere. The source or sources of the E.coli infection has not been identified. But whole heads of romaine are not the only items being targeted. Public health officials are telling consumers to avoid all types of romaine lettuce.

If you have romaine lettuce at home get rid of it. If you have bags of chopped salad in your fridge and you cannot tell romaine from the other types present, throw the salad away.

You may have eaten some of the lettuce and not gotten sick. Throw the lettuce away.

Do not buy or eat romaine lettuce at a grocery store or restaurant unless you can confirm it is not from the Yuma, Arizona, growing region.

The CDC advises consumers that if you don’t know exactly where it was grown (for example, bought it from a neighborhood community garden), no matter where you are in the United States, you should not eat it and should throw it away. If you do not know whether the lettuce in your house is romaine or not, do not eat it and throw it away.