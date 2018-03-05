‘Believe in Yourself’ Charity Coming to Orlando

The ‘Believe in Yourself’ Charity is coming to Orlando for the first time this April and donating new “in style” dresses to Orlando girls.

Sam Sisakhti, founder of UsTrendy, the world’s largest Independent Fashion ecommerce site, started a foundation called the Believe in Yourself Project a year ago to have a positive influence on young women.

“[One] of the objectives of the charity is to combat the financial pressures that are felt on low income girls and their families to continuously stay in style [to] promote positive body image and fight cyber bullying,” Sisakhti said. “[So,] one of the foundation’s activities is donating dresses to underprivileged girls.”

Believe in Yourself has already provided dresses to girls to wear to school dances and similar events in various states around the country. The project is not solely focused on handing out clothing, though. The girls are given goals that they must achieve to remain a part of the program.

“The girls will be registered in our system and receive dresses all through out the school year for various special occasions,” Sisakhti said. “Future dress donations will be tied to the girls’ progress in achieving goals (whether towards improving their academics or pursuing an extracurricular interest such as music, dance, sports).”

As empowering as donated clothing might be, “Believe in Yourself” is part of an even broader initiative. Influential women from different walks of life serve as speakers and mentors to girls within the program covering such diverse topics as positive body image, anti-cyber bullying, and self-motivation.

According to Sisakhti they “are in the process of setting up mentoring programs around the country and would love any help in raising awareness for speakers in Orlando.”