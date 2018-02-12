Black History Committee of Orange County 2018 Schedule of Remaining Events

​February 17, 2018 – 6:00 PM:

BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION GALA: Dr. Myron Rolle, A gifted athlete, scholar, and philanthropist will be our Keynote Speaker. Theme is “Winning On and Off the Field – A Health Odyssey”. Entertainment by CeCe Teneal and Soul Kamotion, and live Comedian . Awards will be given in Community Service, Humanitarianism, Education, and a Life Time Service Achievement Award. Scholarship funds will be presented to an African American Orange County high school graduate to attend college. The Gala will be held at the Rosen Plaza Hotel, Junior Ballroom, 9800 International Drive, Orlando, FL. 32819. Ticket Cost – $75! Price includes Reception, Gala, Door Prizes and more! Reception starts at 6:00 pm: Gala starts at 7 pm. For Additional Information, Sponsorships, and Tickets please contact Clarence Hopkins at (407) 255-3898 ​and / or Vernard Batson at (407) 668-1865. Parking is $5.

February 23, 2018 at 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM:

BLACK HISTORY TOWN HALL MEETING – The Black History Committee of Orange County, Inc., presents A Discussion on The History of OUR COMMUNITIES and OUR ACCOMPLISHMENTS. In Partnership with the Royal Palm ELK Lodge 439, 554 West Church Street, Orlando, Florida 32801. There will be Live Entertainment, African American Speakers, Refreshments and Spirits. Event is $5.00. You must register at BHCOC.com or Call Gloria Barber at 407-877-3508 or Olivia Fountain at 407 765-2133.

​​March 2, 2018 – 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM:

BLACK HISTORY FESTIVAL ON THE LAWN with O.C. GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES. The lunch will be held on the Lawn at the Orange County Administration Center. A variety of food, books, and clothing vendors will sell their goods. Festival includes Live entertainment, vendors, an informational health fair and door prizes! Admission is Free! Vendors will be charging for their goods. For additional information please contact Carolyn McFadden at(407) 590-4719 or Olivia Fountain at (407) 765-2133.