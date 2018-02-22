The Black Lives Matter Global Network Dedicates 4th Black Futures Month to legendary movement activist Erica Garner

BLM to collaborate with Black Feminist Future and Black Millennial tech hub, Blavity, to bring cultural works to the public throughout the month of February

Washington, D.C. — Black Lives Matter Global Network will dedicate 2018 Black Futures Month to the legacy of activist Erica Garner in the wake of her untimely death late last year, and the future of Black life.

The announcement comes as the organization launched their fourth installment of Black Futures Month, which was created to help the world celebrate Black joy and splendor with a focus on imagining the possibilities of a joyful, free and liberated future for all Black people.

“We’ve dedicated this Black Futures Month to the legacy of Erica Garner and the future of Black life. Erica’s untimely death and stark examples of our mortality — including Serena Williams’ postnatal experience to the rash of murders of trans Black women and lesbians — makes this month’s celebration critically important,“ said Patrisse Khan-Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Global Network and New York Times bestselling author. “We’re exploring what Black feminist futures could look like and are bringing together artists and poets from around the world to bring that vision to life. We’re thrilled to work with Blavity to lift up Erica’s beautiful life and to imagine ourselves into the future, a radical act of love that ensures the legacy of Black feminism.”

Each week in February, artist pairs will share a written + visual artistic contribution. Additionally, Black Lives Matter will join Black Feminist Future to host an hour-long conversation on Twitter on the week’s art pieces, Black art and movement, and what a Black feminist future could look like.

Black Futures month will feature Black feminist poets like Amir Sulaiman, Aja Monet, and Junauda Petrus, who have created incredible work to help inspire the Movement for Black Lives and beyond this year.