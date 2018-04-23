Charleys Philly Steaks Opening at the Mall at Millenia

Orlando, Fla. – Charleys Philly Steaks, home to the #1 Cheesesteak in The World, has opened a new location at the Orangerié Cafés at The Mall at Millenia. The restaurant opened for business lon March 30, 2018.

For more than 30 years, Charleys Philly Steaks has been serving up its famous Philly Cheesesteaks made with 100% USDA Choice Beef or 100% All-White Meat Chicken and fresh toppings, grilled-to-order the Charleys way, along with loaded Gourmet Fries and all-natural Lemonades.

“We’re thrilled to bring our always made-fresh-to-order food to the Orangerié Cafés at The Mall at Millenia,” said Director of Marketing, David Kusz. “Our Signature Philly Cheesesteaks, always grilled fresh with premium ingredients, are loaded with flavor in every bite and are sure to create the extraordinary experience shoppers at The Mall at Millenia have come to expect.”

The Mall at Millenia location will officially open for business at 10 a.m. on March 30. All customers who visit the Charleys Philly Steaks location on opening day will receive free Original Fries and a regular-size drink with any Philly Cheesesteak purchase. (Offer valid Grand Opening day only, not valid for Real Fruit Lemonades)

Charleys Philly Steaks has almost 600 locations across the world, with six locations in the Orlando area.