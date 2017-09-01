Cobb County cop retires after ‘we only shoot black people’ remark

UPDATE: Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register went on live TV to announce the termination of Lt. Greg Abbott, the white police officer who told a woman during a traffic stop that “we only shoot black people.” But while he was still on television, Abbott cobbled up and emailed his resignation letter and emailed it to the county. The letter of resignation was likely an attempt to prevent the blemish of termination from hitting his personnel file, but that letter might not stop the police department from firing him.

Chief Register said, “I have known Lt. Abbott for years and perceived him as honorable, but he’s made a mistake. I don’t know what is in his heart, but I know what came out of his mouth. We recommend that he be terminated and we are moving forward on that.”

In the video, the woman, stopped for possible DUI, tells Abbott that she is afraid to reach for her cellphone because “I’ve just seen way too many videos of cops … ” And then Abbott cuts her off.