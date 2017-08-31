“What a crowd!” Trump turns Texas Visit into Endorsement of Himself

He went to Texas to get a first-hand look at the devastation. At least, that’s what he said. But when he got there President Donald Trump forgot all about the devastation and focused his attention on hims. He never even mentioned the names of the hurricane’s victims. And he went so far as to admit that he exploiting the trip for its TV ratings.

Trump has had plenty of time to re-invent himself from that guy on television to the President of the United States. Unfortunately, it hasn’t happened. He remains the quintessential corporate bully who enjoys flexing his muscles by firing some celebrity apprentice on TV.

It’s the bully in him that has him in hot water with members of his own party. It’s not clear whether he can even spell the word ‘diplomacy.

“What a crowd!” Trump celebrated after leaving his event at a firehouse, where 1,000 supporters came out to hear him speak. They were looking for direction in the face of the Harvey tragedy. What they got was a typical Trump rally where everything was about him, and not the victims of the catastrophic flooding.

His fellow Republicans are growing tired of him. His tolerance of white nationalists is political fire that few politicians want to play with. We expect any day to hear him calling out for “Wilson,” the charismatic coconut that Tom Hanks got so attached to in the 2000 movie, Cast Away.

He’s going to need good ole Wilson in about three years. If he keeps going like he is right now, Wilson may be the only vote he gets.