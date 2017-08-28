Donald Trump 43 Votes Away From Impeachment

Source: Ronald L. Feinman, Newsweek | This article first appeared on the History News Network.

The crisis that Donald Trump represents cries out for movement toward impeachment and trial to remove him from the Presidency, unless he agrees to resign, or Vice President Mike Pence, in league with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Senate President Pro Tempore Orrin Hatch, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and a majority of the Presidential Cabinet agree to remove Trump under the 25th Amendment Section 4, as mentally incompetent to stay in office.

So what are the numbers, assuming all Democrats are unified to move forward?

As of mid August, there are 194 Democrats in the House of Representatives, and 48 Democratic Senators, including independents Bernie Sanders and Angus King.

A minimum of 24 Republicans are needed in the House to reach the threshold of a majority, 218.

In the Senate, 19 are needed to reach a two-thirds majority, 67.

So just a total of 43 Republicans are needed to accomplish the goal of removing Donald Trump from the White House, which seems not all that difficult.

