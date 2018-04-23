East Coast States To Promote Traffic Safety On I-95

“The Florida Highway Patrol, along with the many law enforcement agencies along the I-95 corridor, are committed to public safety,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “The I-95 Drive to Save Lives initiative will help reduce traffic crashes and save lives along one of our country’s busiest highways.”This initiative’s operational goal is to provide highly visible law enforcement presence across the approximate 1,920 miles of the Interstate 95 corridor to reduce traffic deaths and injuries across the U.S. In support of the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Drive to Save Livesinitiative, FHP will place emphasis on changing high-risk behaviors of motorists, such as distracted driving, impaired driving, speeding, commercial vehicle safety and buckling up.

In conjunction with Distracted Driving Awareness Month, FHP reminds everyone to Focus on Driving, to Arrive Alive. More than 50,000 crashes occurred by distracted drivers in Florida in 2017, resulting in 220 fatalities and 3,000 serious bodily injuries. Driving distracted can not only hurt you and your passengers, but can greatly influence the behavior of others, especially young, impressionable drivers.

Motorists can dial *FHP (*347) from a cell phone to contact FHP to report an aggressive or impaired driver or to request roadside assistance.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education and enforcement. The Department is leading the way to a safer Florida through the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles and operation of the Florida Highway Patrol. To learn more about DHSMV and the services offered, visit www.flhsmv.gov, follow us on Twitter @FLHSMV or find us on Facebook.