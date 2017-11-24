Fat Mack: Eighteen Hundred Feet

“So, did you hear about the dude who tried to launch himself in a homemade rocket? Eighteen hundred feet.” Fat Mack was grinning over a mouthful of grits and turkey ham. Seated across from him, Little Willie couldn’t keep his eyes off the huge plate Mack was eating from.

“You said ‘tried’,” Willie responded, his eyes never moving from Mack’s plate. “Guess he didn’t make it.”

“The government wouldn’t let him launch,” Mack said, sucking up a whole buttermilk pancake. “He was planning on taking off on public land.”

“Damn fool,” Uncle G said, snapping his notorious 12-inch handkerchief and tucking it under his chin. “Tell them what he’s trying to prove,” he frowned.

“Yeah,” Fat Mack said, pushing all the food in his mouth to one side. He looked like had a baseball in his right cheek. “He’s trying to prove that the earth is flat.”

Little Willie looked up for the first time. “Wait. What?”

“You heard him right,” Uncle G said, giving Mack a chance to chew his food. “Flat. Think I should toss our all my globes of the planet?”

“Not yet,” I said. “Haven’t we seen enough pictures of the earth taken by astronauts circling the planet? How high was he trying to get, anyway?

“Eighteen hundred feet,” Mack said, looking over at Uncle G’s plate. “You didn’t hear me say that? You gonna eat all that?”

Uncle G glared at Mack. “Boy, if you reach over here with that fork, you’re gonna end up missing an arm.”

Mack scowled, and went on stuffing his face.

“Ok, so the guy is obviously touched in the head, but he DID have enough clear thoughts to build a rocket ship,” I offered. “But does anybody know if it actually works?”

“He’s an engineer,” Uncle G said, taking a long drink of orange juice and then smacking his lips loudly. “He’s just crazy as batsh*t.”

“Guess that juice tastes good, huh?” Little Willie rolled his eyes at G without expecting any response.

“The first launch was supposed to happen on public land, but the government said no. So, he said he’s gonna try again on private property,” Mack said, still eying Uncle G’s plate. He said he’s gonna move the show three miles down the road.

“He’d better be careful though,” Uncle G said wiping his mouth with a corner of his huge handkerchief, “you never know what to expect if he moves it– because three or four miles down the road and he’s subject to just up and fall off.”

“That’s a good one, Uncle G,” Mack said with a grin. “Yeah, that a good one.”