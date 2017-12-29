Erica Garner, daughter of police brutality victim Eric Garner, suffering from ‘major brain damage’ after heart attack

Erica Garner, the daughter of police brutality victim Eric Garner, has suffered major brain damage after a heart attack on December 24.

Garner, 27, is the daughter of Eric Garner, who was killed in 2014 when a New York police officer placed him in a chokehold. Garner became an activist after her father died and a grand jury declined to indict NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who was responsible for using the forbidden chokehold while trying to arrest the elder Garner.

Reports stated Garner’s stroke was a result of a massive asthma attack after which she was unable to breathe on her own.

This was Garner’s second heart attack. The first was in August after she gave birth to her second child. She was told at the time that her heart had enlarged following complications with the pregnancy.

Garner’s sister, Emerald Snipes, took to Facebook to share details about Garner’s condition, saying: “My sister had another heart attack last night and she’s in critical condition. . . . I pray she makes it; she has two little ones to live for.”