FDLE arrests former Dade City Police officer on insurance fraud charges

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement today arrested Jonathan Lance Hobby, a former police officer with the Dade City Police Department, on several charges related to insurance fraud.

In addition to Hobby, agents arrested Bruce Dewayne Wilson Jr. and Carl “Chuck” Roach Jr.

All three were charged with conspiracy to deal in stolen property and operating a chop shop. Hobby and Wilson were also charged with conspiracy to commit insurance fraud. Hobby alone faces two additional charges: insurance fraud and filing a false police report.

During an investigation, detectives with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and FDLE agents found that in May 2017, Hobby claimed his 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 truck was stolen from Rancho Bonito in Lakeland. He contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and filed a report.

Hobby then contacted his insurance company and filed an auto theft claim, which was paid in the amount of $24,712.72. In October 2017, the truck was located at After Hours Diesel Service, a business run by Bruce Dewayne Wilson. Agents discovered that Wilson and Hobby had an arrangement to falsely report the truck as stolen and to sell most of the parts. It was later determined Carl “Chuck” Roach Jr. had knowledge of the fraud and participated in dismantling the truck.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Office of Statewide Prosecution will prosecute.

All three suspects were taken to the Pasco County Jail. Bond was set for Hobby at $50,000. Wilson’s bond was set at $15,000 and Roach’s bond is $10,000.