FEMA is Looking for Property Owners with Multiple Vacant Housing Units to Lease as Temporary Housing for Disaster Survivors

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – FEMA is looking for property owners with available residential properties even if damaged, to lease as temporary housing for eligible applicants.

Under the Multi-Family Lease and Repair program, FEMA identifies and makes repairs to vacant rental properties with multi-family housing residential units. FEMA can lease the units to disaster survivors once they are repaired. Property damage does not need to be caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The program is not intended to displace existing tenants or to repair units to re-house existing tenants.

FEMA pays the rent for these units. Utility costs and other expenses not covered in the lease are the responsibility of the disaster survivor.

Property owners interested in participating in this program are encouraged to send an email to FEMA-MLR-PR@fema.dhs.gov.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been

discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (voice, 711/VRS – Video Relay Service.)

Multilingual operators are available. (Press 2 for Spanish). TTY call 800 -462-7585.

