Fictitious Name – Holistic Health Step

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Holistic Health Step with its principal office or place of business at P.O. Box 3468, Windermere, FL 34786, in Orange County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Lara Dulaney, P.O. Box 3468, Windermere, FL 34786, who, being an owner in the above fictitious name, certifies) that the information contained herein is true and accurate.