Fictitious Name – LDMC Sports

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of LDMC Sports with its principal office or place of business at 1008 Parma Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746 in Seminole County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Lewis Neal, 1008 Parma Circle, Lake Mary, FL 32746, who being an owner in the above fictitious name, certifies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.