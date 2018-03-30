Fictitious Name – Raggz & Relics

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of Raggz & Relics, with its principal office or place of business at 116 W Lauren Ct, Casselberry, FL 32730 in Seminole County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration, is/are: Tracy Putnam, 116 W Lauren Ct, Casselberry, FL 32730 who, being an owner in the above fictitious name, certifies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.