Fictitious Name – Sonny and Daisy

NOTICE is hereby given pursuant to the provisions of the Fictitious Names Registration Act of Florida (Chapter 50, Florida Statutes) that an application for registration of a fictitious name was filed in the office of the Florida Department of State, for the conduct of a business under the fictitious name of SONNY AND DAISY with its principal office or place of business at 544 Sabal Lake Dr. #104, Longwood, Florida 32779 in Seminole County. The names and addresses, including street and number, if any, of all persons who are parties to the registration is/are: Diane Merritts Gatto, 544 Sabal Lake Dr. #104, Longwood, Florida 32779, and being an owner in the above fictitious name, certifies that the information contained herein is true and accurate.