Florida Baptist Children’s Homes Honored by DCF for Improving the Lives of At-Risk Youth and Children

(Lakeland, FL) – Florida Baptist Children’s Homes was nominated for the 2017 Champions of Hope Award that is awarded annually by the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF).

The award recognizes organizations that go above and beyond to improve the lives of at-risk youth and children. The nomination was announced at a special Champions of Hope Luncheon on Tuesday at the 2017 Florida Faith Symposium at the Rosen Centre in Orlando.

Last year, Florida Baptist Children’s Homes, The Porch Light and Orphan’s Heart impacted 171,273 children and individuals through its services, which include but are not limited to its Brave Moms program, Compassion Ministries program, foster care, residential care and sex trafficking prevention and awareness.

“What an honor it is to be nominated for a prestigious award that embodies what we are diligently striving toward each day,” said Dr. Jerry Haag, president of Florida Baptist Children’s Homes, The Porch Light and Orphan’s Heart. “This recognition is a testament to our supporters, partners and incredible staff who selflessly commit themselves to helping change the lives of children.”

The Symposium was hosted by DCF, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and the Florida Faith-Based and Community-Based Advisory Council, to which Dr. Haag was recently reappointed.

Enclosed:

Haags and Carroll Champions of Hope.jpg: Dr. Jerry Haag, president of Florida Baptist Children’s Homes, The Porch Light and Orphan’s Heart, along with his wife, Christi, are shown with DCF Secretary Mike Carroll at the 2017 Champions of Hope Luncheon at the 2017 Florida Faith Symposium.

FBCH staff Champion of Hope: Staff from Florida Baptist Children’s Homes, The Porch Light and Orphan’s Heart celebrate being nominated for a 2017 Champions of Hope Award by the Florida Department of Children and Families