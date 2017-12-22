Florida Baptist Children’s Homes President Honored

(Lakeland, Florida) – Dr. Jerry Haag, president of Florida Baptist Children’s Homes, The Porch Light and Orphan’s Heart, has been named a 2018 George W. Truett Distinguished Service Award winner by the Baylor Line Foundation.

Each year the Line Foundation honors extraordinary alumni of Baylor University with the award, which recognizes individuals who put forth exceptional efforts in service to God and His church and for the benefit of neighbors all throughout the world.

During his tenure as president of the organization that is headquartered in Lakeland, Fla. he has guided the expansion of ministry sites from nine locations in Florida to 24 locations across the state, launched a successful international childcare ministry, Orphan’s Heart, to help children in 14 countries around the world, launched The Porch Light, a ministry focused on preventing child sex trafficking and restoring victims, and established numerous partnerships with churches, businesses and nonprofit organizations.

“We have an amazing team and praise God for all He has done!’ Dr. Haag said. “How thankful I am for our staff, board, donors, and my sweet wife, Christi, for the ministry we all share together.”

Under Dr. Haag’s leadership, the number of children and families served through Florida Baptist Children’s Homes has continued to increase. In 2006, prior to him coming on board, FBCH served 3,351 children and individuals. In 2016, the ministries impacted 171,273 children and individuals.

Dr. Haag earned a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in finance from Baylor University and earned a Ph.D. in finance and real estate in 1995 from the University of Texas at Arlington.

Enclosure: Dr. Haag Uganda.jpg / Dr. Jerry Haag shares in a special photo opportunity with children in Kamonkoli, Uganda, the site of numerous Orphan’s Heart missions programs, including Genesis Primary School.