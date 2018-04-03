Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council to Host 33rd Annual Business Expo April 5-6, 2018

(Black PR Wire) MIAMI, FL— The Florida State Minority Supplier Development Council (FSMSDC) will host the 33rd Annual Business Expo, its premier event, April 5-6 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale. Under the theme Race to Success, the conference will focus on Revenue, Accountability, Customer Service and Excellence. The Expo attracts business leaders and corporations from across the state and around the country. The event consists of a trade fair, workshops and a luncheon that provides a forum to network and showcase your company’s products and services.

“The Business Expo is designed to ensure minority businesses at all stages of development are positioned for greater success, and to provide corporations and government agencies with information about supplier diversity,” said Beatrice Louissaint, President and CEO of the FSMSDC.

Keynote speaker David Segura, Chairman, Founder and CEO of VisionIT, will highlight the Business Expo Luncheon. Founded more than 20 years ago, VisionIT now works with some of the largest corporations in the U.S. and globally, providing IT services and solutions across specific IT practices and software.

The 33rd Annual Business Expo is an ideal opportunity for minority entrepreneurs to present their products and services to purchasing agents from government agencies and Fortune 500 companies. Exhibitors and sponsors include: The Walt Disney Company, Florida Blue, Duke Energy, Jackson Health System, Florida Power & Light Company, JM Family Enterprises, FDOT, Office Depot, NBCUniversal, Orlando Health, Comcast, MasTec, Pure Air Control Services, SDI International Corp., Paramount Solutions, AT&T, American Airlines and Solo Printing.

This year, the workshops will include: Construction Opportunities in the Public Sector; How to Increase Your Business in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industries; Government: How to Do Business with the Biggest Buyer in the World; Meet the Developers Changing Florida’s Landscape; How Rapidly Changing Technology Influences the Way we do Business; The Business of Travel and Hospitality; and Captivating Extraordinary Talent: How to Attract and Retain the Best Employees.

The Annual Business Expo includes a Youth Entrepreneurs workshop. More than 100 students from local schools are expected to participate.