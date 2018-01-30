Former Eatonville Mayor Bruce Mount Sr dead

ORLANDO— Former Eatonville Mayor Bruce Mount Sr. died yesterday, January 29 . He served the Town of Eatonville notably and was instrumental during his time in office in securing millions in federal funding for the Catalina Park underground sewer upgrades, the corresponding road resurfacing and lift station.
During his term he shephered the development of the Family Dollar Store on Kennedy Boulevard and the jobs it brought, and was instrumental in securing transfer to the Township of the historic Hungerford High School property.
As you travel along Kennedy Boulevard, you will notice the Eatonville Gateway,” Mayor Eddie Cole said in a written statement issued on behalf of the Township. “former Mayor Bruce Mount championed to secure Federal Funds for the construction of this beautiful iconic landmark for the Historic Town of Eatonville. This marker can easily be seen as you travel along the corridor of I-4.”
Clarence Anthony, CEO and Executive Director of the National League of Cities (NLC) called Mount “a dedicated local leader in his community and beyond.
“As a member of both the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials and the Florida Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials, he championed the African American community locally, nationally and at the state level.”
Mount served as Mayor of Eatonville from 2009-2015. He was a member of the National League of Cities, the Florida League of Cities, the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials, the Florida Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials and the World Conference of Black Mayors.
Mount’s funeral will take place February 3, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, in Eatonville.
His contributions will not be quickly forgotten.