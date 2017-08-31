GA Cop to White Woman: ‘Remember, We Only Kill Black People’

A Cobb County police officer stopped a woman prior to her arrest. He told her to pick up her mobile phone. She told him she didn’t want to reach for anything because she had seen a lot of videos showing cops shooting motorists.

The cop, identified as Lt. Greg Abbott, quickly told her: “But you’re not black. We only kill black people, right?”

It’s possible he was being facetious, but the context suggests he meant exactly what he said. Did he mean it, or didn’t he? You be the judge.

Here’s the link to the page containing the video.