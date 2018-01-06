Is the GOP Trying to Bulldoze Jeff Sessions to Save Trump?

By Heather Digby Parton / Salon | Dozens of columns about Michael Wolff’s new book “Fire and Fury” have already been published and we can expect many more to come. It’s a fascinating look into TrumpWorld and anyone who’s been following the saga over the past couple of years cannot help but devour all the juicy details. Even if only half of it were true (and evidently Wolff has tapes and witnesses to back up many of the conversations he relates) it’s still a gripping story.

But none of this is really a shock, is it? After all, we have the evidence of unfitness right before our eyes whenever Trump speaks or tweets or gives interviews to the newspapers. Plenty of leaks and gossip from the White House has made its way into the media over the past year. Tens of millions of people in this country have been watching this debacle unfold before our eyes since June of 2015, seeing very clearly who Donald Trump is. Nothing in Wolff’s book changes what we already knew.

Still, as James Fallows points out in this insightful piece for the Atlantic, Wolff’s colorful details about Trump’s childish behavior and incompetence, along with on-the-record comments from insiders, takes this to a new level that can be compared to the gusher of information after the dam burst on sexual harassment in entertainment and media.

