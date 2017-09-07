Hurricane Irma Preparation: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage at 96 Facilities in Florida

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Eleven U-Haul Companies across Florida are preemptively offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents who stand to be impacted by Hurricane Irma.

The Category 5 storm is expected to make landfall in Florida this weekend. Irma is among the most powerful Atlantic storms recorded and prompted Governor Rick Scott to urge Floridians to take evacuation orders seriously.

“Thousands have begun to leave their homes, creating an immediate need for secure facilities where evacuees can store their possessions,” U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida president Cal Conner said. “This is a neighborly service we have the ability to extend as Irma approaches, and in her aftermath. We are happy to assist our communities in times of need.”

U-Haul Companies of Clearwater, Eastern Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Miami, North Orlando, Orlando, Tallahassee, Tampa and Western Florida have made 96 facilities across 54 cities available to offer the 30 days free disaster relief assistance program.

Floridians seeking self-storage assistance should contact the nearest participating U-Haul facility (locations alphabetized by city):

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Altamonte Springs

598 W. Hwy. 436

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

(407) 788-2815

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mayport

1650 Mayport Road

Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

(904) 249-9934

U-Haul of Bradenton

3602 14th St. W.

Bradenton, FL 34205

(941) 747-3744

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Brooksville

15334 Cortez Blvd.

Brooksville, FL 34613

(352) 799-0591

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring Hill

13416 Cortez Blvd.

Brooksville, FL 34613

(352) 596-6825

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunset Point / U.S. 19

23917 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.

Clearwater, FL 33765

(727) 796-2132

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clermont

13650 Granville Ave.

Clermont, FL 34711

(407) 347-4065

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Coconut Creek

5431 Johnson Road

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

(954) 428-7369

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Daytona Beach

700 W. International Speedway Blvd.

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

(386) 252-1834

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Eustis

15519 W. U.S. Hwy. 441

Eustis, FL 32726

(352) 483-1577

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Amelia Island

1830 S. 8th St.

Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

(904) 491-6966

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broward Blvd.

2800 W. Broward Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

(954) 584-1500

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Colonial Blvd.

4457 Kernal Circle

Fort Myers, FL 33916

(239) 274-9190

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Fort Myers

11401 Cleveland Ave.

Fort Myers, FL 33907

(239) 939-3686

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Pierce

3626 S. U.S. Hwy. 1

Fort Pierce, FL 34982

(772) 464-9400

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gainesville

4821 NW 6th St.

Gainesville, FL 32609

(352) 415-8437

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haines City

3307 U.S. Hwy. 17-92 W.

Haines City, FL 33844

(863) 588-0707

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hialeah

6150 W. 20th Ave.

Hialeah, FL 33016

(305) 556-0562

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hudson

14906 U.S. 19

Hudson, FL 34667

(727) 862-2572

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Moon Lake

10601 State Road 52

Hudson, FL 34669

(727) 856-1633

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Argyle

8115 Blanding Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32244

(904) 573-7940

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Jacksonville

400 W. Ashley St.

Jacksonville, FL 32202

(904) 358-9909

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Edgewood Ave.

1651 W. Edgewood Ave.

Jacksonville, FL 32208

(904) 764-2516

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jacksonville Heights

9422 103rd St.

Jacksonville, FL 32210

(904) 772-8592

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mandarin

11490 San Jose Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32223

(904) 292-9404

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Normandy Blvd.

5481 Normandy Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32205

(904) 786-2424

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oak Hill

7052 103rd St.

Jacksonville, FL 32210

(904) 573-8912

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Phillips & Emerson

3435 Phillips Hwy.

Jacksonville, FL 32207

(904) 398-3016

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Regency

9411 Atlantic Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32225

(904) 720-1932

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Jacksonville

5630 Phillips Hwy.

Jacksonville, FL 32207

(904) 731-1383

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wesconnett

6805 103rd St.

Jacksonville, FL 32210

(904) 772-8207

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside Jacksonville

6100 Blanding Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32244

(904) 772-8704

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Key Largo

103530 Overseas Hwy.

Key Largo, FL 33037

(305) 451-0677

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lakeland

1621 N. Florida Ave.

Lakeland, FL 33805

(863) 688–6725

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Wales

24789 U.S. Hwy. 27 N.

Lake Wales, FL 33859

(863) 439-4773

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belcher Road

2180 Belcher Road S.

Largo, FL 33771

(727) 531-1072

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Largo

13564 66th St. N.

Largo, FL 33771

(727) 536-7849

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Starkey Road

12420 Starkey Road

Largo, FL 33773

(727) 584-1660

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walsingham Park

13240 Walsingham Road

Largo, FL 33774

(727) 596-0765

U-Haul Storage of Leesburg

29008 U.S. Hwy. 27

Leesburg, FL 34748

(352) 314-2703

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Margate

1700 N. State Road 7

Margate, FL 33063

(954) 973-2440

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Doral

8700 NW 77th Court

Medley, FL 33166

(305) 805-7109

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Melbourne

438 Harbor City Blvd.

Melbourne, FL 32935

(321) 254-7933

U-Haul Storage of Melbourne

376 N. Harbor City Blvd.

Melbourne, FL 32935

(321) 757-9580

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dadeland

6701 S. Dixie Hwy.

Miami, FL 33143

(305) 661-2182

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dolphin

10895 NW 21st St.

Miami, FL 33172

(305) 406-1006

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greater Miami

1000 NE 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 331132

(305) 358-9291

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Miami Gardens

18400 NW 27th Ave.

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

(305) 624-9344

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Naples

2001 E. Tamiami Trail

Naples, FL 34112

(239) 774-5599

U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Port Richey

5631 U.S. Hwy. 19

New Port Richey, FL 34652

(727) 842-8415

U-Haul Storage of New Port Richey

6118 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.

New Port Richey, FL 34652

(727) 848-2598

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cape Coral and North Fort Myers

16901 N. Cleveland Ave.

North Fort Myers, FL 33903

(239) 567-9179

U-Haul Storage of North Miami Beach

2100 NE 162nd St.

North Miami Beach, FL 33162

(305) 947-6461

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Port

5055 Pan American Blvd.

North Port, FL 34287

(941) 426-6464

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocala

505 SW 17th St.

Ocala, FL 34471

(352) 867-8442

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Ocala

5555 S. Pine Ave.

Ocala, FL 34480

(352) 368-7003

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocoee

11410 W. Colonial Drive

Ocoee, FL 34761

(407) 877-7642

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Eastlake

3182 Curlew Road

Oldsmar, FL 34677

(813) 854-5002

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Orange Park

701 Blanding Blvd.

Orange Park, FL 32065

(904) 276-9530

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Alafaya

11815 E. Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32826

(407) 275-9267

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Baldwin Park

4001 E. Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32803

(407) 894-6011

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Goldenrod

508 N. Goldenrod Road

Orlando, FL 32807

(407) 282-5879

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hunters Creek

13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32837

(407) 888-8279

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Kirkman Road

600 S. Kirkman Road

Orlando, FL 32811

(407) 295-3100

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Maitland Blvd.

7803 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32810

(407) 578-2500

U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Orange Ave.

3500 S. Orange Ave.

Orlando, FL 32806

(407) 240-9999

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Bay

4703 Babcock St. NE

Palm Bay, FL 32905

(321) 473-3681

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Harbor

30750 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.

Palm Harbor, FL 34684

(727) 771-8058

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pinellas Park

4015 Park Blvd.

Pinellas Park, FL 33781

(727) 545-1723

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Pompano

1120 NE 48th St.

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

(954) 580-3273

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample and Powerline

2150 W. Sample Road

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

(954) 946-3711

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample Road

903 E. Sample Road

Pompano Beach, FL 33064

(954) 781-8660

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cocoa

213 Dixie Lane

Rockledge, FL 32955

(321) 632-7874

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Mary Blvd.

3851 S. Orlando Drive

Sanford, FL 32773

(407) 322-3167

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Sarasota

7850 N. Tamiami Trail

Sarasota, FL 34243

(941) 355-8535

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Sarasota

4861 S. Tamiami Trail

Sarasota, FL 34231

(941) 921-6605

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Seminole

6249 Seminole Blvd.

Seminole, FL 33772

(727) 393-3569

U-Haul Moving & Storage of St. Augustine

3524 U.S. Hwy. 1 S.

St. Augustine, FL 32086

(904) 797-3667

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Park St.

5200 Park St.

St. Petersburg, FL 33709

(727) 546-1572

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunrise

4747 Nob Hill Road

Sunrise, FL 33351

(954) 749-2727

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Capital Circle Northwest

5050 W. Tennessee St.

Tallahassee, FL 32304

(850) 576-2317

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Ella

1580 N. Monroe St.

Tallahassee, FL 32303

(850) 222-1389

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northeast Tallahassee

2554 Capital Circle NE

Tallahassee, FL 32308

(850) 422-0039

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Citrus Park

6111 Gunn Hwy.

Tampa, FL 33625

(813) 962-7338

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Tampa

5806 N. 56th St.

Tampa, FL 33610

(813) 621-9764

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Florida Ave.

9505 N. Florida Ave.

Tampa, FL 33612

(813) 933-0499

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gandy Blvd.

3939 W. Gandy Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33611

(813) 832-5682

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Historic Ybor City

2309 Angel Olivia Senior St.

Tampa, FL 33605

(813) 247-5936

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Tampa

10415 N. Florida Ave.

Tampa, FL 33612

(813) 933-2821

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Tampa

3826 W. Marcum St.

Tampa, FL 33616

(813) 839-2376

U-Haul Moving & Storage at W. Waters Ave.

5404 W. Waters Ave.

Tampa, FL 33634

(813) 249-9677

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Tampa

4406 W. Hillsborough Ave.

Tampa, FL 33614

(813) 873-2333

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Westchase

11401 W. Hillsborough Ave.

Tampa, FL 33635

(813) 855-5976

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Titusville

2070 Garden St.

Titusville, FL 32796

(321) 269-9944

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Park FL

2033 S. State Road 7

West Park, FL 33023

(954) 962-3776

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Five Points

2801 N. Dixie Hwy.

Wilton Manors, FL 33334

(954) 563-2410

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is modernizing the moving industry by offering self-service and live verify technology to enhance customer and community safety. This technology allows for the self-pick-up and self-return of U-Haul trucks to be done entirely by smartphone at any hour – day or night. Membership is free once customers create an account on uhaul.com.