Hurricane Irma Preparation: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage at 96 Facilities in Florida

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Eleven U-Haul Companies across Florida are preemptively offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents who stand to be impacted by Hurricane Irma.
The Category 5 storm is expected to make landfall in Florida this weekend. Irma is among the most powerful Atlantic storms recorded and prompted Governor Rick Scott to urge Floridians to take evacuation orders seriously.
“Thousands have begun to leave their homes, creating an immediate need for secure facilities where evacuees can store their possessions,” U-Haul Company of Eastern Florida president Cal Conner said. “This is a neighborly service we have the ability to extend as Irma approaches, and in her aftermath. We are happy to assist our communities in times of need.”
U-Haul Companies of Clearwater, Eastern Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Miami, North Orlando, Orlando, Tallahassee, Tampa and Western Florida have made 96 facilities across 54 cities available to offer the 30 days free disaster relief assistance program.
Floridians seeking self-storage assistance should contact the nearest participating U-Haul facility (locations alphabetized by city):
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Altamonte Springs
598 W. Hwy. 436
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
(407) 788-2815
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mayport
1650 Mayport Road
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
(904) 249-9934
U-Haul of Bradenton
3602 14th St. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 747-3744
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Brooksville
15334 Cortez Blvd.
Brooksville, FL 34613
(352) 799-0591
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Spring Hill
13416 Cortez Blvd.
Brooksville, FL 34613
(352) 596-6825
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunset Point / U.S. 19
23917 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.
Clearwater, FL 33765
(727) 796-2132
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clermont
13650 Granville Ave.
Clermont, FL 34711
(407) 347-4065
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Coconut Creek
5431 Johnson Road
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
(954) 428-7369
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Daytona Beach
700 W. International Speedway Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 252-1834
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Eustis
15519 W. U.S. Hwy. 441
Eustis, FL 32726
(352) 483-1577
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Amelia Island
1830 S. 8th St.
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
(904) 491-6966
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broward Blvd.
2800 W. Broward Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
(954) 584-1500
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Colonial Blvd.
4457 Kernal Circle
Fort Myers, FL 33916
(239) 274-9190
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Fort Myers
11401 Cleveland Ave.
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 939-3686
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Pierce
3626 S. U.S. Hwy. 1
Fort Pierce, FL 34982
(772) 464-9400
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gainesville
4821 NW 6th St.
Gainesville, FL 32609
(352) 415-8437
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haines City
3307 U.S. Hwy. 17-92 W.
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 588-0707
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hialeah
6150 W. 20th Ave.
Hialeah, FL 33016
(305) 556-0562
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hudson
14906 U.S. 19
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 862-2572
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Moon Lake
10601 State Road 52
Hudson, FL 34669
(727) 856-1633
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Argyle
8115 Blanding Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32244
(904) 573-7940
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Jacksonville
400 W. Ashley St.
Jacksonville, FL 32202
(904) 358-9909
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Edgewood Ave.
1651 W. Edgewood Ave.
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 764-2516
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jacksonville Heights
9422 103rd St.
Jacksonville, FL 32210
(904) 772-8592
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mandarin
11490 San Jose Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 292-9404
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Normandy Blvd.
5481 Normandy Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 786-2424
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oak Hill
7052 103rd St.
Jacksonville, FL 32210
(904) 573-8912
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Phillips & Emerson
3435 Phillips Hwy.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 398-3016
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Regency
9411 Atlantic Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32225
(904) 720-1932
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Jacksonville
5630 Phillips Hwy.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 731-1383
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wesconnett
6805 103rd St.
Jacksonville, FL 32210
(904) 772-8207
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside Jacksonville
6100 Blanding Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32244
(904) 772-8704
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Key Largo
103530 Overseas Hwy.
Key Largo, FL 33037
(305) 451-0677
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lakeland
1621 N. Florida Ave.
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 688–6725
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Wales
24789 U.S. Hwy. 27 N.
Lake Wales, FL 33859
(863) 439-4773
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belcher Road
2180 Belcher Road S.
Largo, FL 33771
(727) 531-1072
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Largo
13564 66th St. N.
Largo, FL 33771
(727) 536-7849
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Starkey Road
12420 Starkey Road
Largo, FL 33773
(727) 584-1660
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walsingham Park
13240 Walsingham Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 596-0765
U-Haul Storage of Leesburg
29008 U.S. Hwy. 27
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 314-2703
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Margate
1700 N. State Road 7
Margate, FL 33063
(954) 973-2440
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Doral
8700 NW 77th Court
Medley, FL 33166
(305) 805-7109
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Melbourne
438 Harbor City Blvd.
Melbourne, FL 32935
(321) 254-7933
U-Haul Storage of Melbourne
376 N. Harbor City Blvd.
Melbourne, FL 32935
(321) 757-9580
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dadeland
6701 S. Dixie Hwy.
Miami, FL 33143
(305) 661-2182
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dolphin
10895 NW 21st St.
Miami, FL 33172
(305) 406-1006
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greater Miami
1000 NE 1st Ave.
Miami, FL 331132
(305) 358-9291
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Miami Gardens
18400 NW 27th Ave.
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
(305) 624-9344
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Naples
2001 E. Tamiami Trail
Naples, FL 34112
(239) 774-5599
U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Port Richey
5631 U.S. Hwy. 19
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 842-8415
U-Haul Storage of New Port Richey
6118 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 848-2598
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cape Coral and North Fort Myers
16901 N. Cleveland Ave.
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
(239) 567-9179
U-Haul Storage of North Miami Beach
2100 NE 162nd St.
North Miami Beach, FL 33162
(305) 947-6461
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Port
5055 Pan American Blvd.
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-6464
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocala
505 SW 17th St.
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 867-8442
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Ocala
5555 S. Pine Ave.
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 368-7003
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocoee
11410 W. Colonial Drive
Ocoee, FL 34761
(407) 877-7642
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Eastlake
3182 Curlew Road
Oldsmar, FL 34677
(813) 854-5002
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Orange Park
701 Blanding Blvd.
Orange Park, FL 32065
(904) 276-9530
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Alafaya
11815 E. Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
(407) 275-9267
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Baldwin Park
4001 E. Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32803
(407) 894-6011
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Goldenrod
508 N. Goldenrod Road
Orlando, FL 32807
(407) 282-5879
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hunters Creek
13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando, FL 32837
(407) 888-8279
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Kirkman Road
600 S. Kirkman Road
Orlando, FL 32811
(407) 295-3100
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Maitland Blvd.
7803 N. Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando, FL 32810
(407) 578-2500
U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Orange Ave.
3500 S. Orange Ave.
Orlando, FL 32806
(407) 240-9999
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Bay
4703 Babcock St. NE
Palm Bay, FL 32905
(321) 473-3681
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Harbor
30750 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
(727) 771-8058
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pinellas Park
4015 Park Blvd.
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
(727) 545-1723
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Pompano
1120 NE 48th St.
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
(954) 580-3273
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample and Powerline
2150 W. Sample Road
Pompano Beach, FL 33062
(954) 946-3711
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample Road
903 E. Sample Road
Pompano Beach, FL 33064
(954) 781-8660
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cocoa
213 Dixie Lane
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 632-7874
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Mary Blvd.
3851 S. Orlando Drive
Sanford, FL 32773
(407) 322-3167
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Sarasota
7850 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34243
(941) 355-8535
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Sarasota
4861 S. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-6605
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Seminole
6249 Seminole Blvd.
Seminole, FL 33772
(727) 393-3569
U-Haul Moving & Storage of St. Augustine
3524 U.S. Hwy. 1 S.
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 797-3667
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Park St.
5200 Park St.
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 546-1572
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunrise
4747 Nob Hill Road
Sunrise, FL 33351
(954) 749-2727
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Capital Circle Northwest
5050 W. Tennessee St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 576-2317
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Ella
1580 N. Monroe St.
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 222-1389
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northeast Tallahassee
2554 Capital Circle NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
(850) 422-0039
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Citrus Park
6111 Gunn Hwy.
Tampa, FL 33625
(813) 962-7338
U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Tampa
5806 N. 56th St.
Tampa, FL 33610
(813) 621-9764
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Florida Ave.
9505 N. Florida Ave.
Tampa, FL 33612
(813) 933-0499
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gandy Blvd.
3939 W. Gandy Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33611
(813) 832-5682
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Historic Ybor City
2309 Angel Olivia Senior St.
Tampa, FL 33605
(813) 247-5936
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Tampa
10415 N. Florida Ave.
Tampa, FL 33612
(813) 933-2821
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Tampa
3826 W. Marcum St.
Tampa, FL 33616
(813) 839-2376
U-Haul Moving & Storage at W. Waters Ave.
5404 W. Waters Ave.
Tampa, FL 33634
(813) 249-9677
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Tampa
4406 W. Hillsborough Ave.
Tampa, FL 33614
(813) 873-2333
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Westchase
11401 W. Hillsborough Ave.
Tampa, FL 33635
(813) 855-5976
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Titusville
2070 Garden St.
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9944
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Park FL
2033 S. State Road 7
West Park, FL 33023
(954) 962-3776
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Five Points
2801 N. Dixie Hwy.
Wilton Manors, FL 33334
(954) 563-2410
U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.
U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
The arrival of U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is modernizing the moving industry by offering self-service and live verify technology to enhance customer and community safety. This technology allows for the self-pick-up and self-return of U-Haul trucks to be done entirely by smartphone at any hour – day or night. Membership is free once customers create an account on uhaul.com.